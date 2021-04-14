Liga MX: Luciano Acosta reveals that his departure from Atlas was due to the fact that they could not pay his salary

The Argentine footballer Luciano Acosta placeholder image of FC Cincinnati of the Major League Soccer (MLS), stated that his departure from the Guadalajara Atlas team in the MX LeagueIt was due to the fact that the Guadalajara team could not pay their salary.

I came back to MLS for many reasons, which began with a situation in Atlas that was not going well. The club couldn’t pay me my salary. They told me that they couldn’t pay me my salary, “said Luciano Acosta.

The South American attacker spoke at a press conference, where he made it clear that his departure was only due to the Atlas team being unable to pay the salary stipulated by his contract with the club.

Luciano Acosta also acknowledged that he had a proposal from Xolos to reinforce his team, but decided to play for FC Cincinnati in the United States due to a family decision, leaving Liga MX for this reason.

