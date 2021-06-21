Liga MX: Lucas Rodríguez’s first words as a reinforcement of Xolos de Tijuana

The Xolos de Tijuana announced Lucas Rodríguez as their new reinforcement for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament of the MX League from Estudiantes de la Plata and he is already doing preseason work with the team led by Robert Dante Siboldi, where he has already given his first statements as a player of the border squad.

Lucas Rodríguez, new reinforcement of Xolos, offered his first words as a Tijuana player where he assured that as of today, he will give the best of himself for the institution with the mission of gaining the confidence of the coaching staff so that the results are given in the 2021 Opening of the MX League.

Also read: Liga MX: Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s son could be the new owner of Cruz Azul

“Starting from the first day that is today, I fully concentrate on this club, which placed its trust in me, to have a good tournament, earn the trust of the people and the coaching staff,” he declared.

Lucas Rodríguez spoke on his arrival at @Xolos. “From the first day that is today, I fully concentrate on this club, which placed its trust in me, to have a good tournament, to earn the trust of the people and the coaching staff.” pic.twitter.com/P9STM3k0Rs – PressPort (@PressPortmx) June 21, 2021

“I will always leave everything in me for the team and for the club. Rest assured, I will leave everything from the first day to have @Xolos at the top,” he added.

It should be noted that Rodríguez made his debut with Estudiantes de la Plata, a team in which he remained until 2018, to later be loaned to DC United of the MLS, where he coincided with Wayne Rooney, where they had great moments.

The midfielder has already joined the preseason that Xolos performs in Mazatlán. The page highlights the quality of the player. During his time in the United States, he played 36 games and scored seven goals.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content