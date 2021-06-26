Liga MX: Lucas Rodríguez highlighted the adaptation in Xolos de Tijuana in this preseason

The footballer Lucas Rodríguez of the Xolos from Tijuana inside of Liga MX, highlighted the adaptation of Robert Dante Siboldi’s team within the preseason, for the next Opening Tournament 2021.

We must continue with the preseason, the boys did a great job during these days, a lot of physicality and a lot of football. You have to pick up the pace, getting to know each other better to have a great tournament “, were the words of Lucas Rodríguez.

The Argentine midfielder spoke in the team’s preseason on the beaches of Mazatlán, where he stressed that they still have a month of work left before the start of the campaign, to achieve one hundred percent engagement of the team.

For Lucas Rodríguez the objective of the team is clear under the command of Robert Dante Siboldi, where they will seek to make a great tournament to get into the league after more than a year without being able to reach those instances.

