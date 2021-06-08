Liga MX: Lucas Podolski, how much does the Gallos de Querétaro ‘reinforcement’ earn?

Ronaldinho style; the White Roosters of Querétaro They intend to shake up the summer transfer market in Mexican Soccer for the 2021 Apertura in Liga MX, as they are looking to curdle the signing of the former player of the Bayern Munich and the German National Team, Lucas Podloski.

At 36 years of age, Alemán could be a bargain for Querétaro, as they would not pay a single peso for the transfer of Podolski, who has just finished his contract with Turkey’s Antalyaspor, but would have to worry about paying the salary he would ask for. the former world champion in Brazil 2014.

Despite his 36 years, Podolski was the highest paid player of the entire Turkish team, so his financial pretensions could be a great obstacle to his signing with the Gallos, although they already hit the ground running with the hiring of Brazilian Ronaldinho.

How much does Lucas Podolski earn or how much does he charge?

According to figures revealed on the portal salarysport.com, Podolski earned 1,930,240 euros in his last season, about $ 2.22 million, little more than what the Brazilian Ronaldinho earned a few years ago with the same Roosters, as the former champion With the Canarinha he pocketed 2 million greenbacks.

In a year and a half with Antalyaspor, Podolski played 47 games, registering 7 goals and 5 assists.

