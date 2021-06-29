Liga MX: Lucas Podolski already has a ‘new team’; Querétaro withdraws its offer

The one that would be the luxury reinforcement of the White Roosters of Querétaro, Lucas Podolski, He ended up not deciding on the offer of the Liga MX team, who would have withdrawn it last weekend due to the delay of the German, who ended up making a ‘surprising’ decision regarding his immediate future.

After not accepting the offer of the Queretaro team, Podloski was announced as a judge on a reality show Das Supertalen, a program where participants display their talents before a jury in order to win a millionaire prize.

Querétaro had done everything possible to finalize the signing of Podolski, even the owner of the team, Gabriel Soares, had traveled to Europe to meet with the footballer directly.

According to ESPN, everything seemed to be in line for Lucas to sign with Gallos for the 2021 Apertura of Liga MX, as he himself would have accepted that the idea of ​​playing in Mexico appealed to him.

The source emphasizes that one of the factors that influenced Lucas to end up choosing to continue in Europe was his family, because after passing through Turkey he had some difficulties in his family stability.

