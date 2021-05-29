Liga MX: Los Tecos UAG close to returning to Liga de Expansión MX

The UAG Tecos team is close to returning to Mexican soccer and this time to the MX Expansion League; They made it known on social networks and although they did not announce the Division they will reach, Luis Castillo, a journalist from Record, revealed the information.

Los Tecos, a historic Liga MX club, descended in 2012 and disappeared in 2015 to re-emerge in the Third Division.

After years of seeking promotion to the Silver Division, today they are close to returning and would take the place of another club in the Expansion League.

In 2014, Tecos was sold to Grupo Pachuca and they moved the franchise to Minero de Zacatecas. Now, with the same owners, the Leaños, they would play the 2021-22 season in the Silver League.

