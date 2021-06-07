Liga MX: Los Rayos del Necaxa announce the departure of two more players

The Rayos del Necaxa are already preparing the next Apertura 2021 tournament of the MX League and the team led by Guillermo Vázquez suffered two new casualties for the following season: Jairo González and Carlos Guzmán, who will not continue in the institution.

In social networks, the Club itself made the removal of the two players official, wishing them luck and success in their careers and in what comes.

“We inform that Jairo González and Carlos Guzmán will not continue in the Rayos squad for Apertura 2021. We wish them success in what comes, @GonfaJairo @ CarGuzman5!”. Wrote the Club.

Carlos Guzmán only played 11 minutes in the 2021 Guardians, as he was coming out of a long injury that left him out for more than 14 months.

Jairo González, for his part, played 8 games, all as a starter, however, they were not enough to earn his continuity.

These two players join Unai Bilbao, Ian González, David Cabrera, Jair Pereira, Sebastián Fassi. Mario de Luna, Francisco Acuña, Óscar Millán and Diego Abella.

