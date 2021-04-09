Liga MX: Lorena Cid surprises with a photo in a swimsuit showing off her figure

The beautiful wife of the journalist Eduardo Trelles, Lorena Cid, He turned on social networks and his followers after a series of photographs enjoying a day at the pool with his family, wearing a tight swimsuit that he showed off in networks.

In her social networks, Lorena published the photos in a bathing suit, which she used for promotion in which they invite a live broadcast in which they will talk about various current issues in soccer.

Lorena and Lalo, a former journalist for Televisa Deportes, have a sports program on Facebook, where they talk about the most important issues in Liga MX soccer.

In addition, Lorena Cid uses her nets to show off her statuesque figure, which she maintains thanks to exercise and a good diet.

Both Lalo and his beautiful wife are fans of Cruz Azul and Barcelona, ​​teams that their program, La Neta del Futbol, ​​talks about.

