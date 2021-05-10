Liga MX: Liguilla del Guardianes 2021 will have fans in all matches

The Red Devils of Toluca will receive the visit of the Cruz Azul Machine in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Guardians League 2021 and what seemed like a distant possibility is about to come true; the return of the fans in CDMX and the State of Mexico.

After the contagion rate dropped in the center of the country, the teams that have not been able to open the doors of their stadiums, such as América, Cruz Azul and Toluca, will already be able to count on fans at home matches.

Thus, each and every one of the meetings of the Liguilla del Guardianes 2021, will be able to count on fans, from the quarterfinals to the final.

Toluca will debut this Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at the Nemesio Diez and will be able to count on a capacity percentage, as will América and Cruz Azul when they play their return matches on the weekend.

It is worth mentioning that Pachuca, Puebla, Atlas, Rayados and Santos had already opened the doors of their stadiums during the course of the tournament.

