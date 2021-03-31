Liga MX: Leonel Rocco denies rumors about his possible departure from Atlético San Luis

Atlético San Luis lives the worst moment in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, seeking to avoid paying the heavy financial fine of 120 million pesos, for finishing in the last place in the quotient table.

In a press videoconference at the club’s facilities, coach Leonel Rocco denied all the rumors that indicated that he would be fired as a coach and also about the possible sale of the team.

“The people who throw away that information lose credibility because it is a lie, they do not affect us because they lack veracity, they want to destabilize,” he said.

Regarding the game against the Rayados de Monterrey, the Uruguayan strategist confessed to having respect and admiration for the strong sports structure that the Monterrey team presents and it will be important to obtain a positive result.

“Monterrey is a great team, it must be one of those with the highest budget, it aspires to win with a highly experienced technical director, they have absolute respect,” he declared.

Atlético San Luis will seek to breathe in the percentage issue in the current Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League, when they visit the Rayados de Monterrey, with the task of breaking the losing streak of five games without knowing the victory.