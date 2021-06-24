Liga MX: Leonardo Jara is another of the options that sound to reinforce Xolos de Tijuana

The Xolos de Tijuana board of Robert Dante Siboldi inside of MX League, I would be interested in signing the Argentine footballer Leonardo Jara, to reinforce the team in the next 2021 Opening Tournament.

According to information from sports journalist Nicolás Bozza from Argentina, the South American soccer player would have great options to continue his career in Tijuana, after currently being a free agent.

Leonardo Jara, who is 30 years old, has just ended his ties with Boca Juniors in his country, in addition to having experience in Major League Soccer where he played a season on loan with DC United.

This Argentine footballer can play the positions of containment or winger, in addition to the right wing defense, for which he would be an important addition to the team of coach Robert Dante Siboldi.

