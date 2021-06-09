Liga MX: León presents Omar Fernández as new reinforcement

Omar Fernandez, a former Colombian soccer player from Puebla, was announced as the new reinforcement of La Fiera del León for the 2021-22 Season, who will meet again with Santiago Ormeño, his former partner and friend in the Strip.

Omar Fernández, a 28-year-old Colombian midfielder, was announced on social networks with a curious video, very much in the style of Club León.

Omar Fernández was a fundamental piece with Nico Larcamón in the 2021 Guardians, reaching the semifinals of the tournament.

Fernández arrived in Liga MX with Cruz Azul in 2013 and in 2014 he left the Machine to return to Liga MX in 2018 with the Strip and will wear his third jersey in Mexican Soccer.

