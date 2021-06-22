Liga MX: León presents Iván Vázquez Mellado as new reinforcement

Ivan Vazquez Mellado,, a former Mexican goalkeeper from Juárez, was announced as the new reinforcement of La Fiera del León for the 2021-22 Season, who arrives to compete for the position in the goal to Rodolfo Cota.

Vázquez Mellado, 38-year-old goalkeeper, comes from the Bravos de Juárez, a team in which he played 7 games in the Guardianes 2021..

Mellado, a veteran goalkeeper, will wear his fifth jersey in Mexican Soccer, after playing for Necaxa, Correcaminos, Leones Negros and Bravos de Juárez.

Iván Vázquez was presented in an epic way very much in the style of the Fiera and this time, they appealed to the magic of a ‘sorceress’ who divined the future for all fans of León.

