Liga MX: Leo Fernández and Luis Quiñones would like to leave Tigres and reinforce Toluca FC

The players of the UANL Tigres Leo Fernández and Luis Quiñones, would not want to continue in the feline team for the next Apertura 2021 tournament of the MX League, and their intention would be to return to Toluca FC where they have great memories and spent important football moments .

According to information revealed by Juan Carlos Cartagena of TUDN, Leo Fernández and Luis Quiñones have already communicated with the coaching staff commanded by Hernán Cristante and have expressed their desire to reinforce Toluca for the next season and thus leave the Tigres.

“Both players have already communicated with the Toluca coaching staff stating that they want to go there, so for now we have to wait and see what happens with these two players who have shown great quality.” the letter.

In the current Clausura 2021 of the MX League with the Tigres, Luis Quiñones played a total of 16 games, where he scored a goal and gave four assists, accounting for 88% of the total minutes.

For his part, Leo Fernpandez barely counted for Ricardo Ferretti in the Tigres, since he only participated in 8 games where he gave two assists, accounting for 23% of the minutes.

