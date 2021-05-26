Liga MX: Legend of Cruz Azul; José Luis Sixtos dreams of the end of the Curse

The expectation about the possible end of the drought of Blue Cross causes an echo in all corners of the Mexican Soccer, so that Jose Luis Sixtos ex player of the Machine assured that the Curse will end this weekend.

The former player of the Machine confessed his feelings after seeing Cruz Azul reach a final again and even more so arriving as the leader and favorite of the Clausura 2021.

“The truth, very happy, after so many years that it has not materialized. Now, as they say: ‘It seems that this is the good one’. Hopefully God first achieves the main objective, which is the championship.

Sixtos only had compliments for Juan Reynoso, who was his partner in Cruz Azul and who in the eyes of the former player has given his personal stamp to the celestial players.

“I had him as a partner, both on the court and in the rallies for many years. It surprises me because I lost him on the track for many years. I think he prepared in his country and now he is giving results here in the team and he came to give a new idea and a new football to the team “.

“I think that as has been seen, in the rotations, to give the whole squad the opportunity. Obviously those who are on the bench, sometimes have to be better than those who are playing, but in this case it gave variety to the lineups, to the players and that has gotten him to where he is. “

“I believe that the circumstances and everything are in favor for Cruz Azul to be champion, but in the Liguilla everything can happen. You have to go with determination for the first game and that will depend on it in the end.”

