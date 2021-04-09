Liga MX: Leganés arrives in Mexico to sign promising youngsters

Leganés, from the second division of Spanish football, is in Mexico to attract young talent and position its brand, the Spanish La Liga office in Mexico reported this Friday.

Leganés have visited Mexico City, Pachuca, Toluca, Veracruz, Celaya, Chiapas and Quintana Roo, places where they saw players between 15 and 23 years old, of which the best will be tested with the teams of the Spanish team.

In these towns, four Leganés coaches have shared their knowledge in academies and universities.

Also, the head of the club’s international area, Josele González, participated in meetings with professional teams and coaches to forge alliances on future Leganés academies in Mexico, as well as activities to position the brand.

Leganés has had a relationship with Mexico for a few years. In 2019, defender Diego Reyes signed for the Madrid club and in 2020 he was led by coach Javier Aguirre, who could not save him from relegation to the second division.

According to data from a page specialized in the sports industry, the passing of Reyes and Aguirre meant that Leganés made Mexican fans the third group with the most followers on their social networks.

In addition, according to the Spanish La Liga, Mexico is one of the three countries that sees the most matches on television and digital platforms of this competition, due to the presence of national players such as Andrés Guardado and Diego Lainez at Betis.

Leganés had a little love for Mexico, so they will come to visit to do tours, one of them, in Playa del Carmen. Coach José Carmona, from Inter Playa del Carmen, told us all about the agreement between both teams. https://t.co/7CFMPqVuO4 – Víctor Hugo Alvarado (@ VikVik_21) April 7, 2021

“Mexico is ‘top’ 3 at the level of digital and television audiences with our product and it is due to the passage of players such as Guardado, Lainez, (Néstor) Araujo and (Héctor) Herrera, as well as the Mexicans that the Iberdrola League has”, explained the director of the Mexican office of the Spanish League, Nuño Pérez-Pla.

The popularity of the Spanish League in Mexico has also been taken advantage of by other teams besides Leganés. Betis used the image of Guardado and Lainez to consolidate its eSports division in the country

