Liga MX: Leandro Augusto celebrates in style the victory of Pumas against Necaxa

The Pumas de la UNAM defeated the Rayos del Necaxa team 0-1 in the match of the 14th day of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League on the Victoria Stadium field with a goal from Juan Pablo Vigón, to which a former The cats Leandro Augusto, was very happy for this victory for the team led by Andrés Lillini.

Leandro Augusto, through his social networks, celebrated in style the victory of the Pumas against Necaxa using the applause emoji, surrendering to the ability of the cats to get the result in a game that was complicated on the straight final and that the process was not easy.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Rafael Baca does not remain silent and responds to his detractors

With this victory, the Pumas reached the repechage positions with 16 units waiting for the other teams such as Tigres, Pachuca, Querétaro, Mazatlán FC, Chivas and Xolos de Tijuana, to play their matches this day.

It should be remembered that Leandro Augusto played 210 games with the UNAM Pumas shirt in all competitions where he managed to score nine goals and give 24 assists playing in two different stages with the university team.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content