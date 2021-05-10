Liga MX League: Televisa “won the Repechage” and monopolizes broadcasts in the League

The Repechage said goodbye and Liga MX is already getting ready for the games of the Quarterfinals of the Liguilla del Clausura 2021 with the duels of Cruz Azul vs Toluca; Club América vs Pachuca; Puebla vs Atlas; and Rayados de Monterrey vs Santos Laguna; duels that will mostly be transmitted by the signal of TUDN and Televisa Deportes.

With the presence of Cruz Azul, Toluca, América, Puebla and Atlas de Guadalajara, Televisa was the winner in the Repechage round in terms of the teams that disputed a ticket to the Quarterfinals, since they only lost the representation of Chivas and Tigres , while Fox Sports said goodbye to Gallos de Querétaro and Fox Sports lost to Club León.

Despite ‘losing more’ teams, luck smiled on those of Chapultepec, because in Semis they are guaranteed the presence of a team, while their direct rival, Fox Sports, would also have the participation of one of their clubs assured, being exposed run out of Final due to the ‘overcrowding’ of teams broadcast by TUDN and Televisa

TV Azteca, another of the largest open signal television stations, will only have the transmission of Puebla and Atlas; team that shares with TUDN, guaranteeing their presence in the Semis with one of these clubs, as they will face each other.

Dates, times and channels where to watch the Quarterfinal matches in the 2021 Clausura League of Liga MX CRUZ AZUL VS TOLUCA Ida: Wednesday, May 12. 19:00 hours. Nemesio Diez Stadium

TUDN / TELEVISA

Return: Saturday, May 15. 9:00 p.m. Aztec stadium

TUDN / TELEVISA

CLUB AMÉRICA VS PACHUCA Ida: Thursday, May 13. 19:00 hours. Hidalgo Stadium

TUDN / TELEVISA

Return: Sunday, May 16. 9:00 p.m. Aztec stadium

FOX SPORTS

PUEBLA VS ATLAS First leg: Wednesday, May 12. 9:00 p.m. Jalisco Stadium

TUDN / TELEVISA / TV AZTECA

Return: Saturday, May 15. 19:00 hours. Cuauhtémoc Stadium

TV AZTECA

RAYADOS VS SANTOS First leg: Thursday, May 13. 9:00 p.m. TSM Stadium

FOX SPORTS

Return: Sunday, May 16. 19:00 hours. BBVA Stadium

FOX SPORTS

