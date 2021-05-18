Liga MX League: Schedules and dates of the Semifinals of the Clausura 2021

After an exciting phase of Quarterfinals in the Liguilla of Closing 2021 of the MX League where two of the four teams that started with a disadvantage in the Ida managed to overcome their qualifying rounds, the keys to the Semifinals were defined with the crosses of Cruz Azul vs Pachuca and Puebla vs Santos Laguna, They already have dates and times assigned for the Round Trip matches.

Cruz Azul and Puebla asserted their status as favorites as the best classified in the table; first and third place; and now they will have to face Pachuca and Santos; eighth and fifth place respectively.

The Ida games of the Semifinals will be played on Wednesdays and Thursdays, while the Vuelta matches will be played Saturday and Sunday, remembering that Cruz Azul will be the team that chooses which day to play the Ida, and close two days later.

Cruz Azul vs Pachuca First leg: Hidalgo Stadium Date: Wednesday May 19 Time: 20:30 Return: Azteca Stadium Date: Saturday May 22 Time: 20:00 hours Puebla vs Santos Laguna Ida: TSM Stadium Date: Thursday May 20 Time : 9:00 p.m. Return: Cuauhtémoc Stadium Date: May 23 Time: 7:00 p.m.

