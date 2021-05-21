Liga MX League: Results the teams need to qualify for the Final

The Semifinals of the Closing Tournament 2021 of Liga MX already ‘burned’ their Ida matches in the series between Cruz Azul vs Pachuca and Club Puebla vs Santos Laguna, leaving very different results and scenarios in the keys that will give the ticket to the grand final that will be played on May 27 and 30.

Cruz Azul and Pachuca They left everything for the Vuelta with a close 0-0, which would give the pass to La Maquina in case of maintaining that score on the aggregate after the Vuelta match that will be held this Saturday at the Azteca Stadium.

What results or scores do Cruz Azul or Pachuca need to go to the Final?

In this bracket, Cruz Azul needs to keep the tie at zero to go to the Final, being favored by the tiebreaker criterion by having a better position in the table in the regular phase.

The tie with goals favors the Pachuca team, since the Tuzos would be favored by scoring a goal as a visitor, the first tiebreaker criterion.

The triumph for either of the two teams will guarantee the passage to the final.

What results or scores do Puebla or Santos Laguna need to go to the Final?

In the Puebla vs Santos key, everything seems to be defined after the lapidary 3-0 in favor of Santos Laguna, since the Laguneros have a ‘world’ of results that would place them in the final.

The Warriors pass with any victory or draw, plus they could afford to lose 1-0, 2-0 or even by 3-goal difference, as long as they scored away, that is, 4-1, 5- 2, 6-3, etc.

Puebla needs to win 3-0 to be able to go to the final. In case of receiving a goal against, the camoteros would have to win by a difference of 4 goals, that is, 5-1, 6-2, 7-3, etc.

