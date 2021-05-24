Liga MX League: Dates and times of the Grand Final between Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna

Machine of Cruz Azul and the Warriors Santos Laguna will meet in the grand finale of the Closing Tournament 2021 of the MX League this coming May 27 and 31 in the Round Trip matches that will be held at the TSM stadiums in Torreón and the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

Blue Cross reaches its eighth final in the history of the short tournaments of Liga MX; winning one and losing six; while the Warriors will dispute their eleventh final; winning six and losing four thus far.

The Warriors arrive at this stage after qualifying as fifth in the general table with 26 points, beating Gallos de Querétaro 5-0 in the Repechage, 3-2 against Rayados in the Quarter-Finals; and Puebla 3-0 in the Semifinals.

For its part, Cruz Azul signed an excellent regular tournament with 41 points, being the overall leader, in addition to overcoming Toluca 4-3 in the Quarter-Finals and 1-0 over the Tuzos del Pachuca in the Semifinals.

Dates and times of the Final of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League between Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna:

GOING MATCH

TSM Stadium Thursday May 27 9:00 p.m.

GAME OF RETURN

Azteca Stadium Sunday May 31 8:15 p.m.

