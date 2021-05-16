Liga MX League: Crosses of the Semifinals of the Clausura 2021 at the moment

With the elimination of Los Rojinegros del Atlas and Toluca, Puebla and the Cruz Azul Machine already await rivals for the semifinals, who will come out of the crosses between Club América, Rayados de Monterrey, Pachuca and Santos Laguna.

With two of the 4 semifinalists already defined, the Liga MX crossovers begin to take shape in the absence of defining the other two games this Sunday.

Also read: Liga MX: Chivas mourning the death of a legend of the Flock

If the crosses remain, as they are at this time, Pachuca and Rayados with an advantage, both would close the visiting series, as they would face La Maquina and Puebla.

This is how the semifinal crosses are at the moment: (1) Cruz Azul vs Pachuca (7) (3) Puebla vs Rayados (5)

América, Pachuca, Santos and Rayados play the pass. in Liga MX and depending on whether there are comebacks, the crosses will change.

If América and Rayados pass:

(1) Cruz Azul vs Rayados (4) (2) America vs Puebla (3)

If America and Santos pass:

(1) Cruz Azul vs Santos (6) (2) America vs Puebla (3)

If Santos and Pachuca pass:

(1) Cruz Azul vs Pachuca (7)

(2) Puebla vs Santos (6)

Also read: Club América: Arturo Vidal reiterates his desire to be a reinforcement of the Águila

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content