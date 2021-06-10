Liga MX: Lauman Group confirms purchase of Fox Sports

The Lauman Group has closed the purchase of Fox Sports Mexico, owned by subsidiaries of The Walt Disney Company, upon receiving authorization from the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT), the Mexican company reported on Thursday.

The change of control will take place in the coming months and comes after several companies opted to acquire Fox Sports México.

Lauman Group, from the Mexican businessman Manuel Arroyo placeholder image owner of the newspaper El Financiero and of multiple businesses in the telecommunications sector, he already has a long relationship with the channel since its launch as an exclusive signal for Mexico, as well as its development and growth in the country under the ownership of 21st Century Fox Inc . and The Walt Disney Company.

Lauman Group participated in the development and evolution of Fox Sports by offering operational, production and technology services, which consolidated the operation as the market-leading pay television sports channel.

“This acquisition complements the portfolio and corporate strategy of Grupo Lauman in the Media and Telecommunications Area. We are honored and proud to acquire the number one sports channel in pay television in Mexico,” said Manuel Arroyo, president of Grupo Lauman .

“We are sure that at the close of the operation we will maintain the growth of Fox Sports as the leading sports content channels in Mexico and we reiterate our commitment to continue investing in Mexico, with the aim of building a better country for everyone every day”, Arroyo added in a statement.

Grupo Lauman competed in the acquisition of Fox Sports México with the companies AT&T, Mediapro and the subscription television stations América Móvil, Multimedios and Televisa.

The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) forced the sale of Fox Sports México by acquiring the Walt Disney company the 21st Century Fox company for 71.3 billion dollars.

Current broadcasting contracts for Fox Sports Mexico currently include rights to the Concacaf Champions League, Liga MX matches, and other sports competitions.

