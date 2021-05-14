Liga MX: LA Galaxy denies Chivas approaches by Efraín Álvarez

Dennis Te Kloese, general manager of the MLS LA Galaxy, revealed that they have not had any kind of approaches or offers for the young player Efrain Alvarez of Liga MX, ruled out any type of rumor that put the player on the radar of the Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara where they even talked about quantities.

In an interview offered for ESPN, Te Kloese pointed out that at the moment the only thing they have had for Efraín Álvarez are approaches from European teams, but nothing formal, so he ruled out any possibility that Chivas are behind the player, for the moment.

“There are teams in Europe that have really asked about him, that are following him up (…) if there was something formal, I could give an opinion, but since there is nothing formal and there is nothing for him, no. What’s more, I was a bit surprised by the news that came out, with so much money and that we asked so much, the truth is I don’t know where it came from, how was it a joke day or what? ”, He declared.

“We are very happy to have him, he came from the academy (of the LA Galaxy) and the truth is that he is a guy who little by little is going to have to establish himself and also has to fight for a place. In the midfield with us we have Jonathan (dos Santos), we have Sebastian Lletget, we have a player like Víctor Vázquez, we have players who obviously don’t want to give up and that makes us strong and creates good internal competition, “he said.

Finally, he pointed out that the LA Galaxy is proud to have a player like Efraín Álvarez, since he is very talented and brings very good things to the team, so they hope to have him in the team for a long time.

“Efraín has a very special talent, but very special, but we must not forget that he is an 18-year-old boy and sometimes we judge him as a bigger player or as an already established player because he has already been here in the first team for several tournaments, It has become known, it has been seen, ”he said.

