Liga MX: Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann congratulate Florian Thauvin on his arrival at Tigres

The UANL Tigers made official the stellar signing of Guardians 2021; Florian Thauvin, who arrives from the Olympique de Marseille from French Ligue 1 and that he already gave his first impressions by signing with the Liga MX team.

When he announced it himself on his social networks, his teammates Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann sent him a congratulatory message.

The PSG forward shared the photo on his social media and commented: “Bluetoooooooth.” Accompanied by happy emojis.

For his part, Griezmann also commented on his photo with the same emojis of amazement and happiness.

Antoine Griezmann, Benjamin Mendy (who has already shown off the Tigres jersey and said he would come when he turned 29) and Kilyan Mbpappé congratulating Florian Thauvin on his arrival at Tigres. pic.twitter.com/1glBbmgPL7 – Rafael Rivera (@ RafaDato2) May 7, 2021

FIFA also shared the video and sent a message to the French player and the UANL Tigers.