Liga MX: ‘Kikin’ Fonseca nominates Marc Crosa as Chivas DT after losing to Cruz Azul

Francisco ‘Kikin’ Fonseca, former Cruz Azul forward, nominated his partner and TUDN analyst Marc Crosa, as a substitute for Víctor Manuel Vucetich as coach of Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara after the Flock’s defeat against La Maquina.

Crosa, on his social networks, gave an analysis of the Chivas game, especially how Chivas ended up playing against Cruz Azul in an offensive way due to the need to tie.

“Chivas finishing the game as it should have started. Beltrán and Angle of interiors in a 4-3-3 with Vega, Macías and Antuna on top. Go to Jimmy Lozano. ”, Published Crosas.

To which the ‘Kikin’ Fonseca, upon seeing said analysis of Crosas, assured that he has what it takes to sit on that bench and direct the Chivas without any doubt.

“You’re ready to lead them figure.]” Fonseca replied to Crosas.

This victory for Cruz Azul against Chivas meant the 12th in a row, equaling the historical mark of the MX League that belonged to León and Necaxa, remaining in the lead with 36 points, while Chivas is out of the Liguilla zone with 13 points in the place 15.

