Liga MX: Kikin Fonseca does not justify Cruz Azul after the defeat against Toluca

Cruz Azul put at risk their pass to the semifinals of the Closing 2021, after losing to the Red Devils of Toluca, which would put into question what was done throughout the tournament, where the Machine dominated and took first place in the General Table.

Faced with this situation and the constant complaints of Blue Cross Regarding arbitration, the former player of the Machine, Francisco “Kikin” Fonseca blamed the players and the coach for the disaster against the Red Devils of Toluca.

“It is true the VAR is a disaster, but what a laugh that everyone blames it and does not talk about what changed @CruzAzul tactically, that’s why he lost. And @ClubPueblaMX was a caricature of what he was in the tournament, that’s why he lost “.

It is true that the VAR is a disaster, but what a laugh that everyone blames it and does not talk about what changed @CruzAzul tactically, that’s why he lost. And @ClubPueblaMX was a caricature of what he was in the tournament, that’s why he lost. – KIKIN FONSECA (@kikinfg) May 13, 2021

The cement team surprised at the beginning by reserving two of its best players; Jonathan Roríguez and Orbelín Pineda; who came out as substitutes in one of the most important games of the season.

