Liga MX: Kevin Mercado will leave Necaxa and two teams seek his signing

Kevin Mercado, midfielder for the Rayos del Necaxa, would no longer enter into the plans of the Hidrocálido team, which is already looking for a place in another team outside the MX League and would have two options.

According to information from journalist Nahuel Ferreira, Kevin Mercado is currently training with the Liga Deportiva Universitaria de Quito, a club that could be the Ecuadorian’s new destination.

Read also: Javier “Chicharito” Hernández sends ‘recadito’ to the Mexican National Team

In addition to this, Mercado has also sounded like a possible reinforcement for Estudiantes de la Plata, of the Argentine Super League. In either of the two options, Necaxa would be looking for a loan with a cost, so as not to let it go “free”.

Winger Kevin Mercado is training with the #LDUQuito squad while he is waiting to define his future. The owner of your file is #Necaxa who does not want to let it go for free and wants an amount to transfer it to a loan Also #EDLP consulted for him. pic.twitter.com/GYfLui0KcP – -Nahuel Ferreira- (@nahuelfutbol) June 25, 2021

“Winger Kevin Mercado is training with the #LDUQuito squad while he is waiting to define his future. The owner of his file is #Necaxa who does not want to let him go for free and wants an amount to transfer it to a loan. Also #EDLP consulted for him. “

It should be remembered that Kevin Mercado did not report to the preseason with the Rayos del Necaxa, so his departure from the Aguascalientes team for the Apertura 2021 is practically defined.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: