Liga MX: Kevin Castañeda reinforcement of Pumas UNAM for the Apertura 2021?

The UNAM Pumas could suffer the important loss of Juan Pablo Vigón for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament of the MX League, because it would reinforce the UANL Tigres and the negotiation would be almost closed, so Andrés Lillini’s team I would be looking for options in the market to supply it and Kevin Castañeda, extreme of the Toluca, would have been among the options.

According to what was revealed by Juan Carlos Cartagena in the El Rincón del Diablo podcast, Kevin Castañeda was among the options to leave Toluca and reinforce the Pumas for the 2021 Opening of the MX League, but the conditions for go ahead with this issue and the Mexican winger will stay with the Red Devils.

According to ESPN, Andrés Lillini would have confidence in young home-grown players of the team to fill the position of Juan Pablo Vigón such as Marco García and Amaury García if his departure to Tigres is confirmed, in addition to the Brazilian Higor Meritao to whom he would give the hierarchy to be the boss of the college midfield.

For now, there is another player that Andrés Lillini can use to make up for the almost certain loss of Juan Pablo Vigón who will go to Tigres, they are Leonel López, with whom he did not have much in the last tournament.

Kevin Castaleda has played 53 games with the Red Devils of Toluca shirt, where he has scored 12 goals and has given 3 assists.

