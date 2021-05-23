Liga MX: Kevin Álvarez’s message prior to the second leg vs Cruz Azul

Kevin Alvarez, defender of the Tuzos del Pachuca, published an emotional message on his social networks prior to the second leg of the semifinals of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League against La Maquina del Cruz Azul, which will be played on the Azteca Stadium field.

Álvarez, on his official Twitter account, assured that Pachuca will give everything on the field against Cruz Azul and hopes to fulfill his dream of reaching the final of this Liga MX tournament.

“Every dream begins with a promise to give everything, let’s go! @Tuzos. ”, Álvarez posted along with a photo where a ball competes with Santiago Giménez.

For now, Cruz Azul with a zero-goal draw will be in the grand final, but if Pachuca manages to score, it would force Cruz Azul to have to go for two goals so that Juan Reynoso’s team can play the final of this Clausura tournament. 2021.

Pachuca has just eliminated Club América in the quarterfinal phase with a lot of drama included in the Azteca Stadium, and will seek to go to the grand final precisely in the Coloso de Santa Úrsula but now against Cruz Azul.

