Liga MX: Katherine Cavazos, the Televisa host and Tigres UANL fan who steals sighs

Katherine Cavazos, model, actress and host of Televisa Monterrey, is one of the most beautiful fans of the UANL Tigers of the MX League and has also become one of the royal influencers most loved by fans.

With more than 50,000 followers, the Tigres fan usually pampers her followers with her best photos and this Clásico Regio will be one of the beauties that supports the Felino team, as she does not hesitate to show her love for the Tuca Ferretti team.

Cavazos, host of the Las Noticias program, also boasts her work on social networks, as well as her love for the gym, travel and photo sessions with her most beautiful photos.

Katherine has also been Queen Petite, a distinction she achieved in 2017, showing that for modeling and pageants, she also paints herself.

GALLERY: