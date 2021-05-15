Liga MX: Juninho, former Tigres, option to be the new DT of Mazatlán FC

Juninho, former UANL Tigres player and Ricardo ‘El Tuca’ Ferretti’s assistant, is one of the options to become Mazatlán FC’s new coach for the next Apertura 2021 of Liga MX instead of Tomás Boy.

According to information from Mac Reséndiz, he revealed that close sources told him that the former Tigres defender is an option to reach Mazatlán FC for the next season.

“’Juninho’ to # Mazatlán? He is also a candidate for technical direction, they assure me. ”, He revealed.

It should be remembered that Juninho announced his departure from the Tigres, after they did not let him be the technical director of the first team after the departure of ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, since he seeks to be the first coach in the place where he is given opportunities.

Everything seems to indicate that Mazatlán FC would be willing to give it, although there are other candidates who have also sounded in the last hours, so it is difficult to give it.

