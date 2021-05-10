Liga MX: Juninho asked to be the successor of Tuca Ferretti in Tigres; leaves the team due to rejection

Juninho, a former UANL Tigres player and Tuca Ferretti assistant, will leave the team after being denied the opportunity to be the team’s Technical Director after the departure of the Brazilian coach.

Juninho, who served as an assistant since the 2019 season, graduated as a coach and had the necessary credentials to take the reins of the team, however, given the refusal of the board, he will also leave the team.

“The only way for me to stay at the club would be as a first team coach,” Juninho said.

“I feel that I am qualified for that, but well it did not happen, as I let him know nothing happens, nobody is obliged to do anything, but it really would be the only way; I spoke with Tuca too, it is time for me to continue on my way From this moment on, I will try to analyze the projects that appear to me … I am for Tigres whenever they want, but as a coach. ” He expressed to the reporter Matías Giraudi.

Juninho will leave the Club and look for his opportunity as a coach, while in Tigres they await the new Technical Director and the most advanced would be Miguel Herrera.

