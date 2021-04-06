Liga MX: Julio Furch will take the bench in the Atlas vs León match

Argentine striker Julio César Furch, who arrived at the Atlas for this 2021 Liga MX Clausura, has not been able to make his debut with the Rojiblanco team due to an injury in the preseason, however, he could make his debut against León.

Diego Cocca, coach of the Club, spoke at a press conference about his forward and assured that he could go to the bench in this Saturday’s game against León.

“He is a very important player because of the hierarchy he has and the idea is to be able to take him to the bench because he contributes a lot and having him close will surely help us but God will say if he has to enter or not but having him is a very big contribution. Said the technician.

"For us he is a very important player on and off the pitch. The idea is to take him to the bench, he contributes a lot, the game will tell if he has to enter or not, but Julio Furch is making a great effort." Diego Cocca

Atlas is fifth in the General Classification and the fans are excited about the moment the Club is experiencing.

“The good moments in football are not many, you have to take advantage of them and be encouraged to love more. The challenge for this group is to want more, to have ambition. I am not afraid to encourage us, to have confidence.” Said the Argentine coach.

