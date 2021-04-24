Liga MX: Julio Furch, a real ‘headache’ for Chivas

The Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara and the Rojinegros del Atlas will be measured in a new edition of the Clásico Tapatío on the Jalisco Stadium field where the ‘Zorros’ squad will be able to have in Julius Caesar Furch an important offensive weapon for the duel.

Julio Furch could be a real ‘headache’ for Chivas, since although he will not start, he will have a few minutes if Diego Cocca decides for the Clásico Tapatío, if Atlas needs a goal.

Also read: Pumas: Fans attack against the ownership of Favio Álvarez vs Club Puebla

However, in addition to the fact that Atlas will be able to fight Furch, the Argentine forward has Chivas as one of his main victims in Liga MX, since it is the third team that has scored the most in Mexican soccer.

Julio César Furch has scored seven goals for Guadalajara since arriving in Mexico, while Toluca and Puebla have scored nine goals in Mexican soccer.

Chivas arrive at Clásico Tapatío in ninth place with 19 points, while Atlas does so in seventh place with 22 points.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content