Liga MX: Julio César Furch debuts with Atlas vs Club León (VIDEO)

Forward Julio César Furch stole the glances during the game of the Rojinegros del Atlas against the Esmeraldas de León, having his debut with the colors of the Guadalajara team in this Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

In the 75th minute, the Argentine attacker entered the field of play instead of the offensive Milton caraglio and thus receive the ovation of the fans that were present at the Jalisco stadium and add up your first minutes with the team.

It should be noted that forward Julio César Furch became the bombshell signing of the Atlas Rojinegros in the Clausura 2021 tournament and a serious injury he suffered in the preseason, led to the loss of much of the contest.

Los Rojinegros del Atlas will seek to take advantage of the defeat of Atlético San Luis to get away from the bottom of the quotient table in the Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League and avoid paying the economic fine of 120 million pesos.

