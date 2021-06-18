Liga MX: Julio César Chávez forgets about América and declares himself a fan of Chivas

Julio César Chávez González, The Mexican boxing legend is in the city of Guadalajara for the exhibition fight that he will hold against him. Male Camacho Jr this Saturday, June 19, for which he gave an interview at the facilities of Televisa Guadalajara in the program a Court Level, where he revealed that he was a fan of Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara.

As he had said on previous occasions, Chávez González confessed that as a child he was not attracted to the world of boxing, since he opted for other sports such as baseball and soccer, a sport where ‘he was good’, being selected as a national in these sports and reaching championships.

“I didn’t like boxing, I liked soccer more, baseball, it was good, I was selected in soccer, baseball and boxing. I was champion in soccer, basketball and baseball in a national; and in boxing I lost ”, confessed the Caesar of Boxing with laughter.

Faced with the revelation, one of the journalists at the table questioned Julio about his hobby in Mexican Soccer, asking him in which team he would have liked to play if he had become a professional, to which Chávez replied that in Chivas.

“In Chivas, of course I’m going to Chivas,” Julio commented.

Previously, the former boxer had sent some winks to Club América, as on one occasion he shouted in support of the Eagles while entering a hotel where some fans of the Flock were, waiting for the rojiblancos players staying in the same building where Julio was there.

