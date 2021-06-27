Liga MX: Julio César “Cata” Domínguez reveals the hell he lived with Cruz Azul before the Novena

The Blue Cross He returned to activity after winning the ninth and although today he lives a dream after the Liga MX championship, Julio César “Cata” Domínguez he has not forgotten the ordeal he went through in order to raise the title of Closing 2021.

“We were in the descent, we finished a tournament in last place, some of us were there and we swallowed it, we continued, but we continued playing and we continued training,” he mentioned in the interview with TUDN.

He pointed out that the defeat against the Pumas de la UNAM in the semifinals of the ancestor tournament was the breaking point for the entire squad, however, they knew how to rise in an epic way to get the ninth star.

“I hadn’t spoken in the entire tournament, but if it affected me personally, it affected me in the family; There were many insults to my family, to my children, but being together helped us. Losing to Pumas was a great blow, losing 4-0 made the team suffer in the early days, during the preseason, but we came back from there and moved on ”, he pointed out.

It should be noted that, despite being a historic player for the heavenly institution, Julio César Domínguez has been one of the most criticized by the Cruz Azul fans, but with the arrival of the title the best for the ‘Cata’ is yet to come.

