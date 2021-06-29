Liga MX: Julián Velázquez from Xolos de Tijuana is offered to Rosario Central

Argentine soccer player Julián Velázquez, still does not enter into the plans of the Xolos de Tijuana coaching staff in the MX League, for which it was offered to the team of Rosario Central of the Argentine Super League.

According to different media in Argentina, Julián Velázquez is another central defender closely followed by coach Christian “Kily” González for next season.

The central defender has been on loan at the Córdoba Workshops since January, which is why he was already offered to Rosario Central as he did not enter into the plans of coach Robert Dante Siboldi.

Julián Velázquez is another of the central defenders closely followed by Kily González. The 30-year-old player has been on loan at #Talleres since January but could not play due to injury. Your pass belongs to #Xolos from Tijuana. pic.twitter.com/gusdnzOphf – Central World – (From ) (@MundoCentralOf) June 28, 2021

Julián Velázquez arrived in Tijuana in 2018 where he played in 2 stages, since he was loaned to Gallos del Querétaro in the Clausura 2020, so the letter continues to belong to the Xolos board that seeks to accommodate him in another club.

