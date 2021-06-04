Liga MX: Julián Quiñones will leave Tigres; is “tied up” with Atlas

Julián Quiñones will not continue with the UANL Tigres for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament and everything seems to indicate that the future of the Colombian forward will be in the Rojinegros del Atlas.

According to information from journalist César Luis Merlo, for Superdeportivo, Julián Quiñones is already “arranged” with the team led by Diego Cocca, to become the first reinforcement of the Foxes.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Disciplinary Commission sanctions Commissioner for “anger” with Jesús Corona

Quiñones was not part of the plans of the UANL Tigres, which are now led by Miguel “el Piojo” Herrera, and there was talk that his future could also be in the Red Devils of Toluca, but Atlas ended up beating Chorizo ​​Power.

Quiñones came to the Tigres since 2015, but was loaned a couple of times to clubs like Venados de Mérida and Lobos BUAP.

It was until the Apertura 2018 when the 24-year-old forward stayed in the Tigres squad permanently, playing five seasons with the Monterrey team, getting a Liga MX title, a Champion of Champions and a Concacaf Champions League. .

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: