Liga MX: Julen Lopetegui winks at Mexican Soccer and spoke wonders of Cruz Azul

Despite the fact that the technical director, Julen lopetegui recently arrived at SevilleThe strategist himself confessed that he would love to coach in Liga MX; This after hearing great things from his colleagues in Mexican Soccer.

“Why not? Mexico is a very footballing country, with a very well organized league, with very passionate fans, good stadiums and I am aware of friends who have trained there, who place a lot of value on the competition, and also on the passion with which you live football, all of us who live in this world like to live that passion, that demand, that pressure, that intensity, and why not one day you can have the pleasure of being in your country, not just visiting ” said Lopetegui, who visits the country very often, since he has investments in the Riviera Maya.

Lopetegui has followed Liga MX, so he is well aware that Cruz Azul is the champion and everything that leads to this achievement after 23 years of drought.

“Yes, I follow the Mexican League. I know that Cruz Azul has been champion after 23 years; that the end of the Mexican season, as always is usually very exciting because of the format it has, which means that you can not make a regular league, although this year it has coincided that the champion of the regular league is the one in the playoffs, as has been Cruz Azul, but the competition format makes that end of the league very open, “he said.

