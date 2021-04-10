Liga MX: Juárez FC’s condition to renew Alfonso Sosa for Apertura 2021

The coach of the Ciudad Juárez Braves of Liga MX, Alfonso Sosa has a difficult task with the border team, because to renew his contract for the 2021 Apertura, he must win at least 3 games of the remaining 5 of the regular role.

According to David Medrano, Sosa only signed for the 7 games that remained in the 2021 Guardians and the condition to renew is to score 10 of the 21 that remained to be played.

Read also: Club Tigres: Mauricio Culebro would make modifications to the squad’s contracts

Sosa, who has already led two games, did not score any points against Necaxa and Cruz Azul and has 5 matches to achieve at least 3 wins and a draw.

Juárez has San Luis in front of him for matchday 14 of Guardianes 2021 and then must face Tigres, León, Querétaro and Toluca.

In case of beating Atlético San Luis, you must aim to get 7 more points, that is, two victories and at least one draw.

If he does not achieve his goal, his contract will end and Juárez will not have the obligation to pay the Mexican coach a settlement.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content