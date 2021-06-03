Liga MX: Juan Reynoso reveals the positions that Cruz Azul will reinforce for the 2021 Apertura

Cruz Azul reached the ninth star in the Closing 2021However, this will not make Juan Reynoso leave his demands for the next campaign in his eagerness to create a new dynasty, making clear his priorities to achieve it.

“I do not want to enlarge and not go to extremes, first we will think about having a good preseason and staying with the Champion of Champions, staying in the short term, when you go further you lose focus, we think about strengthening ourselves well and being able to put a more trophy to the showcases of the club “, assured Juan Reynoso.

Also read: Club América: Arturo Vidal gives the ‘Yes’ to Santiago Solari to reinforce the Eagles

“I am more aware that the boys close their contract, that they go on vacation and come back clear and with the illusion of fighting new things, mine will be in the process, but that part does take away my sleep, that the boys who are without a contract they have not closed their situation, “he said. Juan has already defined the reinforcements he needs to prop up the Liga MX monarch, where two men in attack and one in defense stand out.

“More than a striker a midfielder, there Elías Hernández helped us a lot on the inside, one on the outside or behind the striker, so there we need to shore up so that the team does not weaken,” he explained.

“The center-back would have a left-handed profile, not necessarily that he is left-handed, but if he plays on that side of the court, we were nowhere near closing in on a Brazilian and he was not left-handed,” he added.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content