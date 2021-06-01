Liga MX: Juan Reynoso confirms the first loss of Cruz Azul for the Apertura 2021

The Cruz Azul Machine, just a few days after having achieved the coveted League title, is already beginning to prepare for the next semester and although the important base is expected to continue for the 2021 Apertura, Juan Reynoso has confirmed the first loss.

In an interview for TV Azteca Deportes, Reynoso, a celestial coach, confirmed that Elías Hernández, a Mexican midfielder, will not continue at Cruz Azul for Ap21.

Elías Hernández, a Cruz Azul player since 2018, will be Cruz Azul’s first casualty, after 6 tournaments in the team, 84 games played between the League and Liguilla and 16 goals scored.

We anticipated it a long time ago and today Reynoso confirms it in an interview with @AztecaDeportes: Elías Hernández would be Cruz Azul’s first casualty. There are some players who, by not reaching an agreement on their renewal, are close to leaving. Two or three reinforcements in the summer. – Adrián Esparza Oteo (@A_EsparzaOteo) June 1, 2021

Elías, this tournament, did not have a desired role and only played 440 minutes in 15 games, of which he started in only 4.

In addition to the former player from León, some other casualties of players who will not renew and two or three reinforcements are expected for the following semester.

