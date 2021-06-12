Liga MX: Juan Otero, from Santos Laguna, is low with Colombia for the Copa América

Juan Otero, Santos Laguna striker runner-up in the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, will not play with the Colombian National Team in the Copa América, after testing positive for Covid-19, so he will be immediately terminated by the squad led by Reinaldo Wheel.

The Colombian National Team announced this on their official social networks through a statement where they explained that Juan Otero will not be able to participate in the Copa América after testing positive for Covid-19 in the PCR test carried out recently, so the forward of Santos Laguna, runner-up in Liga MX, will not play the South American tournament.

“The coaching staff of the Colombian Men’s Senior Team reports that the player Juan Ferney Otero has been called off and could not join the group’s concentration in Barranquilla, because his result of the RT – PCR test was positive, although the player is asymptomatic. “

“Coach Reinaldo Rueda, his collaborators and the group of players wish Otero a speedy recovery, hoping that in the next opportunity he can be part of our team.”, The Colombian team reported on their networks.

Juan Otero was a vital footballer for the Santos Laguna squad in the last 2021 Clausura of the MX League where they reached the final against Cruz Azul, because he played all the games with the team led by Guillermo Almada.

It should be remembered that Colombia will debut in the Copa América against Ecuador this Sunday at 7:00 p.m. Central Mexico time, arriving with a victory and a defeat in the Conmebol Qualifiers towards Qatar 2022.

