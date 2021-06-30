Liga MX: Juan Izquierdo would not enter the plans of Atlético de San Luis for the Apertura 2021

The footballer Juan Izquierdo of Atlético San Luis inside the MX League, would not enter into the plans of the new coaching staff of the team headed by Marcelo mendez, facing the next Opening Tournament 2021.

According to sources from different media in Mexico, the central defender does not enter into plans in the team, so the board would be looking for a team in Mexico or South America.

Juan Izquierdo did not have much activity in the 2021 Guardians Tournament with coach Leonel Rocco, where he only managed to play a total of 4 matches and also received 2 yellow cards.

This central defender had a strong controversy in the previous tournament with San Luis, challenging a group of fans of the team to blows, after a match against Club Puebla where they fell by a landslide.

Marcelo barovero

Leo Coelho

Unai Bilbao

Juan Izquierdo

Federico Gino Felipe Gallegos Jhon Duque

German Berterame Damien Batallini Adam Bareiro

Thus the list of foreigners in Atlético de San Luis. Remember that now only 10 are allowed.

