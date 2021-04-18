Liga MX: Juan Izquierdo challenged an Atlético San Luis fan to blows

The Club Puebla he thrashed as a visitor to Athletic of San Luis, a result that led to the elimination of the Potosí team from the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, in addition to leaving it in the last place of the Percentage Table.

With this result, saint Louis He added 8 games without winning, seven losses included, which caused the claim of the fans who were at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium, who were not well received by the footballers, Juan Izquierdo.

Once the match against the camoteros was over, the Uruguayan, who was heading to the locker room, received shouts and complaints from Potosí fans, who booed him during the game for his actions and he responded, as can be seen in a video that has been made viral in social networks.

Near entering the locker room area, Izquierdo threatened to climb the stands to face the fans until security elements and the San Luis staff stopped him to take him to the showers.

Izquierdo arrived at Atlético de San Luis for Guard1anes 2021 in which he has played four games, all as a starter and in which he has received two yellow cards.

