Liga MX: Juan Iturbe says goodbye to Pumas UNAM with a meaningful message

Juan Manuel Iturbe, Paraguayan soccer player, said goodbye to the UNAM Pumas on his social networks, after his departure was made official after the Clausura 2021 of the MX League where the university students did not qualify or the repechage.

Iturbe, on his official Twitter account, said goodbye to the Pumas and all his fans, ensuring that he looks happy to have belonged to the club and thanked all the people who make it up.

“Happy to have been part of this family. I have great moments and good friends in my heart. Thanks to the fans, my teammates and all the club staff for all these years. #Goya. ”Iturbe posted on his Twitter.

Happy to have been part of this family. I have great moments and good friends in my heart. Thanks to the fans, my teammates and all the club staff for all these years. #Goya @PumasMX pic.twitter.com/kySndHs7uz – Juan Manuel Iturbe (@ Juan_iturbe93) May 25, 2021

Juan Iturbe played a total of 93 games with the UNAM Pumas shirt, where he managed to score 12 goals and give nine assists since his arrival in the Apertura 2018 from the Xolos de Tijuana.

