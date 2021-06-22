Liga MX: Juan Iturbe, former Pumas, assured that he has important offers from Europe

Juan Iturbe, a former player for the UNAM Pumas, revealed that he has soccer offers from Europe and Argentina after his time in Liga MX with all the university students in Mexican soccer.

During an interview for ESPN, Iturbe assured that he would love to be able to play with River Plate, but for now that option seems distant and pointed out that he has offers from Europe and Argentina after leaving the Pumas.

Also read: Liga MX: Cruz Azul would be reinforced with Renato Ibarra for the Apertura 2021

“Obviously the desire (to play at River Plate) will always be there because it was a very nice period, a great experience. We know the importance of every player when he is there, I had to live it. But today a lot of people are calling me clubs I’m hoping to make something concrete “, he commented.

“From Europe, from Argentina we are seeing, but hopefully the best decision can be made and a good contract, something that is not easy at all this semester. Hopefully this week or the next can have something more defined,” he said.

Juan Iturbe played a total of 93 games with the UNAM Pumas shirt, where he managed to score 12 goals and give nine assists since his arrival in the Apertura 2018 from the Xolos de Tijuana.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content