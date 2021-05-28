Liga MX: Juan Francisco Palencia highlights the virtues of the current Cruz Azul

The mexican coach Juan Francisco Palencia, highlighted the main virtues of the current Cruz Azul squad, which is playing in the grand final against the Santos Laguna of this Guardians Tournament 2021.

Read also: Santos vs Cruz Azul: Gignac minimizes the final of the Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX

The positive thing about this Cruz Azul is that they have a sense of belonging, and that sense of identity, they have already suffered in a couple of tournaments with some hard blows in a final, which makes them also have that sense of belonging. Those are the virtues that you have with the 97 team that makes it go for the championship, “were Palencia’s words.

The former champion with the Machine in 1997, spoke for the Fox Sports MX network, where he highlighted the virtues of the current squad that the Peruvian Juan Reynoso has, which makes it a team very similar to the last championship.

Also read: Ignacia Michelson shows off her tremendous figure with a flirty lace outfit

Juan Francisco Palencia made it clear that he sees a reinvented team, after what has happened to Cruz Azul in recent years with the lost finals, in addition to the changes they presented in the board with the arrival of Álvaro Dávila.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content